Winter storm in Michigan: How to prepare for power outages

How to prepare for extended power outages
DETROIT – A dangerous winter storm will hit Michigan this weekend, with potentially “crippling” ice levels that could cripple parts of Michigan for days.
The major concerns for ice are in our North Zone (North of M-59) and into Mid-Michigan and West Michigan.
Be prepared for power outages
Ice anywhere near half an inch is likely to cause widespread power outages across the state.
Prepare for an outage:
- Assemble an emergency kit in advance
- Battery-powered radio or television (the news media will provide updates on when electricity will be restored)
- Flashlights or battery-operated lanterns
- Extra batteries
- Candles with holders
- Matches
- Bottled water
- Manual can opener
- Nonperishable food
- Disposable plates and utensils
- Wind-up or battery-powered clock
- Corded telephone (cordless phones don’t work when the power goes out and your cell phone may not work if cell towers are affected)
Make a List of Emergency Phone Numbers
- Keep a list of emergency phone numbers handy. Include DTE Energy’s toll-free number, 800.477.4747. Call this number and use our automated system to report power outages or downed power lines.
- You may also report a power problem online from a location that has power or by using the DTE Energy Mobile App to report an outage from your mobile device.
During and Extended Power Outage
Keep a list of emergency phone numbers handy. Unplug all motor-driven appliances (refrigerators and freezers), heat-producing appliances (stoves, curling irons, etc.) and sensitive electronic equipment (televisions, stereos and computers) to minimize the danger of fire and to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. Leave one light on so you’ll know when power is restored.Keep refrigerator, freezer and cooler doors closed as much as possible. If power will be out for a long time, contact a dry ice distributor. Find a local dry ice distributor in your phone book or online.
