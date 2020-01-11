Eastpointe police make ‘Felony Friday’ post searching for 2 people wanted for separate crimes

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police are looking for two people wanted for separate crimes.

Brandi Boyd, 40, is wanted for receiving and concealing stolen property. She was stopped by a patrol officer in November and police found thousands of dollars worth of liquor and cigarettes in the car with security devices still attached.

The stolen goods were tracked to a Kroger in St. Clair Shores. Boyd was released from custody before the warrant was issued; She didn’t turn herself in. Her last known addresses are in St. Clair Shores and Warren.

Clark Hall, 21, has a felony warrant for robbery. Police said Hall and two co-conspirators beat and robbed a victim of two cellphones in an alley off 9 Mile Road on Dec. 30.

Hall is known to frequent the 9 Mile and Kelly area. His last known address is in Detroit, according to police. The picture of Hall above is a few years old and his hair is shorter now, police said.