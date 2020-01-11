Flood warning issued for parts of Michigan
Weekend winter storm expected to cause severe flooding
MICHIGAN – A flood warning has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, St. Clair and Sanilac counties until 10 a.m. Sunday.
The weekend’s winter storm is expected to bring dangerous rain, flooding, ice, and snow to Michigan.
Read more: Communities across Metro Detroit brace for damaging floods
Flood WARNING issued for the shaded counties until 10:00 AM Sunday. Heavy rain runoff is causing flooding in some areas, and river levels are also rising rapidly as a result. pic.twitter.com/AA6TYuYTEw— Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) January 11, 2020
