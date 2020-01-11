39ºF

Flood warning issued for parts of Michigan

Weekend winter storm expected to cause severe flooding

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Michigan including Oakland County.
MICHIGAN – A flood warning has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, St. Clair and Sanilac counties until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The weekend’s winter storm is expected to bring dangerous rain, flooding, ice, and snow to Michigan.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

