Post office in Dundee closed due to concerns of flooding
Heavy rain from winter storm hitting parts of Michigan
DUNDEE, Mich. – The post office in Dundee is temporarily closed due to safety concerns of flooding in the area. Mail deliveries will continue in Dundee, although some disruptions may occur in isolated areas experiencing flooding.
All retail operations and PO Box service at the Dundee Post Office have been moved to the Ida Post Office at 2888 Lewis Avenue in Ida, which is approximately 7 miles away.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.