Thieves rob two women at Detroit business

DETROIT – Two women were robbed at a Detroit business Sunday morning, police say.

The robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday at a business in the 4600 block of W. Vernor in Detroit. Police say two women, a 20-year-old and 28-year-old, were approached by two people outside the business.

The thieves demanded the victims go into the store and get them money. The robbers then fled the scene in a dark colored Ford Mustang with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.