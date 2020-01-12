Novi police: ‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Novi Road

NOVI, Mich. – Novi police are investigating a serious crash that has resulted in the closure of Novi Road.

The crash happened Saturday evening, involving three vehicles, on Novi Road near 10 Mile Road. Police said one adult suffered non-life threatening injuries. Weather was not a factor in the crash.

Police posted this bulletin on Saturday around 8 p.m.

“Novi Road south of Ten Mile (at Algonquin) will be closed for an extended period of time due to a crash investigation. Please proceed with caution through the area or choose an alternate route. Police are on scene at this time. Additional notifications will follow when available.”