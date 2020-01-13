$25 million in meth seized from truck at Ambassador Bridge, officials say

WINDSOR, Ontario – Officials seized more than $25 million worth of methamphetamine from a truck entering Canada on the Ambassador Bridge on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

Police said a commercial truck entered Canada through the Ambassador Bridge on Dec. 24 in Windsor, Ontario. The truck was referred for a secondary examination, and officers found nine containers of suspected meth, officials said.

The Canada Border Services Agency and Royal Canadian Mounted Police seized about 200 kilograms of suspected meth from the truck, officials said. It’s the largest meth seizure on record for the CBSA in the last seven years, according to authorities.

“This seizure demonstrates that border services officers are committed to protecting our borders and ensuring the security of Canadians,” said Joe McMahon, of CBSA. “We work in partnership with the RCMP to prevent illegal activity at the border and to keep our communities safe from illicit drugs.”

The estimated value of the meth is over $25.5 million.

Police arrested the driver, Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 36, of Mississauga, Ontario. He is charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both charges are contract to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, police said.

“This arrest demonstrates how teamwork is essential when it comes to preventing illegal substances from entering Canada,” said Superintendent Nancy Burniston, of the RCMP. “The RCMP remains fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent in order to keep our communities safe.”

Abdirahman is scheduled to return to the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 3 in Windsor.

Officials continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity at the border is asked to call the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Methamphetamine seized Dec. 24, 2019, at the Ambassador Bridge.