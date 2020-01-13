Huron Township police seek 15-year-old runaway
Teen possibly in company of unknown man
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Huron Township Police Department is searching for missing 15-year-old runaway Caden Zane Ritter.
Police say a runaway complaint was initiated in the 19200 block of Schultz Road in Huron Township for Ritter.
He is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has dark hair that might be worn in a bun.
Ritter was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie. Police say he might not have been wearing shoes when he ran off.
He was on a black and grey mountain bike. Ritter may be with an unknown man in the Wyandotte area, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-753-4400.
