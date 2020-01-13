Troy house severely damaged in weekend fire, officials say

TROY, Mich. – A fire caused more than $50,000 worth of damage as it ripped through a Troy house this weekend, firefighters said.

Troy firefighters received a call at 2:50 p.m. Sunday about a fire at a home in the 4000 block of Bristol Drive, according to authorities.

Firefighters arrived and found a fire on the second floor of the two-floor home. Everyone had gotten out of the home and nobody was injured, officials said.

Crews entered the home, climbed to the second floor and extinguished the flames, firefighters said. A second crew searched the home to make sure everyone had gotten out safely.

Firefighters said they ventilated the house to remove the smoke. All flames were quickly extinguished, according to officials.

The fire had exited the home at the second floor, but firefighters stopped it from spreading any further through the attic or walls, authorities said.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the same area as the fireplace or chimney, but the official cause is still under investigation.

More than $50,000 worth of damage was done to the home, officials estimate.

A Troy house fire on Jan. 12, 2020.

