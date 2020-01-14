Detroit police looking for missing 34-year-old man who has ‘serious illness’

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 5 at 7:30 a.m. in the 16700 block of Greenfield Road by his mother.

Police said Brandon Gaddy last had contact with his mother through text message but has not been heard from since Jan. 8.

Gaddy is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, a medium complexion and short hair with a full beard. He has a Mickey Mouse tattoo on the left side of his neck and the words “Born by Aries” on his left forearm. He has “Jasmine Angel” on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing an olive green zip-up jacket, olive green jogging pants and blue loafers.

Police said Gaddy is in good mental condition but is reported to have a serious illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.