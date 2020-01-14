Detroit police looking for missing 47-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 47-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 31.

Joshua Immanuel was last seen at 10:35 a.m. in the 17700 block of Telegraph. Police said his mother is very concerned for him and his safety.

Immanuel is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. Police said Immanuel has a mental illness.

No further description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.