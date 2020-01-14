Inclusive Livonia coffee shop offers unique job opportunities

LIVONIA, Mich. – A new coffee shop in Livonia is brewing up something more than a cup of joe -- it’s serving up job opportunities to people who might struggle to find them elsewhere.

The coffee shop looks like your ordinary cozy coffee shop, but behind the counter you’ll find people like Dani. People who have struggled to find employement opportunities just because of the way they were born.

Dani Donaldson wears many hats while working at the new cafe in Livonia.

“I’m actually learning the cash register right now and the sandwiches and the coffee,” Donaldson said. “I do help clean up the tables too.”

Dani has a rare development disorder called Turners Syndrome and landing a paying job in Michigan seemed almost impossible.

“I was so excited, I was, like, I couldn’t stop smiling,” she said.

Watch the video above for the full report.