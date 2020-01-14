Police seek missing Farmington Hills man last seen in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing Farmington Hills man who is known to leave his home for long periods of time without telling people.

James Elvis-Hector Abbate, 41, was last seen about 10 a.m. Tuesday at Comfort Zone at 39595 West 10 Mile Road in Novi.

Abbate is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray winter hat, a black and white plaid shirt, tan pants and a brown coat.

Police believe Abbate is alone and on foot. He is considered a vulnerable missing person, police said.

Anyone with information on Abbate’s location is asked to contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.