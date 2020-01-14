41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

41ºF

Local News

Police seek missing Farmington Hills man last seen in Novi

James Elvis-Hector Abbate has history of leaving home

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Novi, Farmingtion Hills, Oakland County, Missing in Michigan, Missing Person
James Elvis-Hector Abbate
James Elvis-Hector Abbate (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing Farmington Hills man who is known to leave his home for long periods of time without telling people.

James Elvis-Hector Abbate, 41, was last seen about 10 a.m. Tuesday at Comfort Zone at 39595 West 10 Mile Road in Novi.

Abbate is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray winter hat, a black and white plaid shirt, tan pants and a brown coat.

Police believe Abbate is alone and on foot. He is considered a vulnerable missing person, police said.

Anyone with information on Abbate’s location is asked to contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: