Woman hides in basement while thieves move through her home, Woodhaven police say

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – Woodhaven police said a woman hid in her basement and called police while thieves moved throughout her home above.

Officials said they received a call just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from a home in the 25000 block of Reeck Road.

The caller told police she was home alone and heard people inside her home, according to authorities. She stayed on the phone while Woodhaven officers drove to the home, police said.

She told them she was hiding in the basement and could hear the thieves moving around the home above.

Police said they arrived within three minutes and determined that two people had fled the house on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and tracked the thieves with a K-9 unit, according to authorities.

Two people were arrested within a block of the woman’s house after a foot chase, police said.

The two people arrested are 23 and 21 years old, officials said. They’re being held at the Woodhaven Police Department pending formal charges. There are multiple arrest warrants from other nearby agencies, police said.

Officers recovered all the stolen items from the home, as well as the thieves’ vehicle, which was seized at the scene.

Police said the incident was random and isolated.