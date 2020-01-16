Sterling Heights robbery suspect taken into custody less than 2 hours after assault, theft

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Macomb County cashier was attacked Tuesday afternoon by a quick-moving thief.

Surveillance video captured the suspect knock the woman to the ground, grab money from the register and flee.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the Kroger on Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights.

Customers said everything happened so fast, they weren’t sure what happened.

Don Besterci witnessed the incident and helped the cashier up.

“She said, ‘He took the money and he ran,’" Besterci said. "I looked down the hallway and didn’t see the guy run. He was already gone.”

The cashier was taken to a hospital to be checked out and is OK.

Gone, but not for long -- Witnesses were able to provide information to police who were able to track down the suspect, 24-year-old Austin Brazier. He was taken into custody less than two hours after the incident.

Brazier has been charged with assault, drug possession and violating probation.