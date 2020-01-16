Teen calls 911 from basement as intruders break into Woodhaven home

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A teen is shaken up and said she never wants to stay home alone again after she heard intruders break into her family’s home.

She was in the basement when she heard the sound of the two intruders.

“It was like a panic. Like, I didn’t know what to do,” the 19-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

A pair of intruders forced their way into the Woodhaven home on Reeck Road at 7 a.m.

“I woke up this morning to footsteps, thinking it was my family,” she said.

She picked up the phone to call her parents as she heard the commotion of all her family’s belongings being thrown around the house.

“I called my mom and she was like, ‘We’re not home. Nobody’s supposed to be there.’ So, then I started freaking out and called 911 and that’s when I told them someone was in my house,” she said.

In just a matter of minutes officers from nearby were in route. Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera shows officers all over the street.

“They made me stay on the phone the entire time,” she said.

Police caught both suspects less than a block away from the home. They are 21 and 23 year olds from Detroit.

“I’m glad both of them were caught. Hopefully they get what they deserve. Time behind bars, not put on probation or something,” she said.

The teen’s father is relieved with the outcome.

“Could’ve been a lot worse,” he said. “Her calling her mom instead of coming upstairs is what I think saved this from being a lot worse.”

Neighbors like Gail Robinson are on their toes. She said she’d never have to deal with a problem like that in their quiet suburb.

“I couldn’t imagine being home alone at the age and having somebody come in my house,” Robinson said. “Hopefully it’s an eye-opener and they realize they need to get their lives turned around.”