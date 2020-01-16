911 operator keeps teen calm as intruders ransack Woodhaven home

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A 911 operator worked to keep a Woodhaven teen calm when two people broke into her house while she was home alone Wednesday.

The 19-year-old said she was in the basement of her home on Reeck Road when she heard loud noises upstairs at about 7 a.m.

“Someone’s in my house. I’m downstairs in the basement, and there’s a lot of movement and banging and my dogs are barking,” the teen told the 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher talked with the girl and sent police to the home as the house was being ransacked upstairs. The teen could hear her family’s belongings being thrown around the house.

“I’ve got police at the doors but the doors are locked. You need to go to one of the doors and I’m going to stay on the phone with you,” the dispatcher said.

Police caught both suspects less than a block away from the home. They are 21 and 23 year olds from Detroit.