Eastpointe police search for man accused of forcing way into home, assaulting victim

Myron Malone faces three charges

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Myron Malone
Myron Malone (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe police are searching for a man accused of forcing his way into a home and assaulting someone inside, officials said.

Myron Malone has felony warrants for breaking and entering, first-degree home invasion and domestic violence -- third offense, police said.

The charges are in connection with incidents that occurred earlier this year, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information on Malone’s whereabouts is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.

