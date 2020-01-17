Video shows man push Kroger employee, steal cash in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man was caught on video Tuesday afternoon robbing a self checkout drawer at a Kroger in Sterling Heights.

Austin Brazier, 24, is accused of pushing a Kroger employee to the ground and taking the money from a cash register drawer. Police said they caught up to him two hours later and arrested him.

He now faces charges of assault and drug possession, and violating probation.

The employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution but did not suffer any serious injuries.

The store is located along Schoenherr Road just north of Canal Road.