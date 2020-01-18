25ºF

LIVE TRAFFIC: Monitoring Metro Detroit roads during snowstorm

5-8 inches expected

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Snow will make for difficult travel conditions across Metro Detroit on Saturday.

Southeast Michigan is expected to get 5-8 inches of snow Saturday, with most of it falling overnight and into the morning before tapering off.

See the live traffic map below and follow updates on freeway conditions from the Michigan Department of Transportation below.

