New, Faster Weather App: The Local4Casters App delivers

DETROIT – The newly redesigned Local4Casters Weather App is a must-have for anyone who likes to know how to plan before they head out the door. Download for free at your app store!

Download here: Apple Store Download here: Google Play Store

Heading to work? Getting the kids ready for school? Going shopping? You’ll want to know the weather forecast, and take it with you.

What sets this weather app apart from the rest?

Live Radar/Real-Time Forecasts From Your Local 4 Meteorologists

Severe Weather Alerts

Hourly Forecast

48-Hour, 5-Day & 10-Day Forecasts

Easier & Faster Than Ever Before

Storm/Snow Tracking/FutureCast and more!

See & Share Storm Pins

Download here: Apple Store Download here: Google Play