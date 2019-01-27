45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

45ºF

Weather Center

New, Faster Weather App: The Local4Casters App delivers

DOWNLOAD FREE - Search ‘WDIV’ at your app store

Tags: Weather Center
New Local 4Casters Weather App (WDIV)
New Local 4Casters Weather App (WDIV) (WDIV)

DETROIT – The newly redesigned Local4Casters Weather App is a must-have for anyone who likes to know how to plan before they head out the door. Download for free at your app store!

Download here: Apple Store Download here: Google Play Store

Heading to work? Getting the kids ready for school? Going shopping? You’ll want to know the weather forecast, and take it with you.

What sets this weather app apart from the rest?

  • Live Radar/Real-Time Forecasts From Your Local 4 Meteorologists
  • Severe Weather Alerts
  • Hourly Forecast
  • 48-Hour, 5-Day & 10-Day Forecasts
  • Easier & Faster Than Ever Before
  • Storm/Snow Tracking/FutureCast and more!
  • See & Share Storm Pins

Download here: Apple Store Download here: Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.