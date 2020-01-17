Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit for Jan. 17-19 -- view list here
Communities are issuing snow emergencies in anticipation of several inches of snow Friday night and Saturday in southeastern Michigan.
- Forecast: 4 to 8 inches of snow expected
- View the latest weather alerts here.
- Track the Michigan Weather Radar here.
- Get the Local4Casters app for alerts and to track the storm with radar.
When a snow emergency is declared, residents are asked to refrain from parking on city streets to allow for plow trucks to conduct snow removal.
Current snow emergencies list:
Oakland County:
- Auburn Hills -- in effect 12 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday. The city says parking is prohibited on streets in residential neighborhoods during this time to allow snow removal crews the ability to clear the roads and residential neighborhoods as quickly as possible. Vehicles parked in the roadway could be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense. Abandoned vehicles along I-75, M-59 and major roadways will also be towed. Anyone who does not have to travel is asked to stay off the roadways during the storm and subsequent snow removal operations.
- Oak Park -- in effect 6 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday. As per city ordinance, when a snow emergency is declared, parking is not permitted on city streets until the snow emergency has been lifted. This allows the Department of Public Works to efficiently clear the city’s roadways. For a map of available snow emergency parking locations within Oak Park, visit this link: www.bit.ly/OPSnowEmergencyParking.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.