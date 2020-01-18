Roseville police investigate incident outside businesses involving gunfire

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are investigating an incident involving gunfire that happened at a parking lot near businesses Friday.

Witnesses tell police there was no shootout outside the businesses as originally reported and an unknown person in a vehicle might have fired rounds of gunfire into the air. It was also initially reported that two vehicles were involved in the alleged shootout.

According to police, at around 9:15 p.m. Roseville officers were sent to the parking lot on the south east corner of Gratiot and Masonic for the reported shootout.

Officers arrived shortly after the call was made and could not locate any possible shooters, victims or suspect vehicles.

Witnesses reported observing a silver, gray or black Dodge Charger type vehicle with unknown people who were suspected of being involved.

Witnesses also say there was no shootout and that an unknown person from a vehicle was discharging rounds of gunfire into the air.

Officers checked the area and found no injuries or damage to businesses or vehicles. Police say there were four spent casings recovered from the parking lot.