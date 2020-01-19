36ºF

Local News

18-year-old man charged in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 16, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Isiah Marcus Wilder was charged Saturday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating after 17-year-old girl’s body found on Detroit’s west side

According to authorities, at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Detroit police officers were dispatched to a home in the 15070 block of Grandville Avenue. When they arrived, they found the lifeless body of a 17-year-old girl in the basement. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the investigation determined she died from multiple stab wounds.

Wilder was taken into police custody the same day. He was charged with first degree murder and is expected to be arraigned Sunday.

