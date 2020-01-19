High school student charged in brutal murder of 17-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT – Isiah Marcus Wilder, 18, was arraigned Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl.

The high school student is facing first-degree murder charges for reportedly stabbing 17-year-old Quianna Coleman to death.

Coleman’s body was found in the basement of a home in the 15070 block of Grandville Avenue in the Rosedale Park neighborhood. She lived with Wilder and other family members. According to police, someone in the home heard noises coming from the basement Thursday and when they went to check it out, they found Coleman’s body. Wilder was found a short time after and was taken into custody.

The 11th grader now faces the possibility of life in prison without parole. He chose to represent himself in court without a court-appointed attorney.

Police said the young couple had a 6-month-old son together named after Wilder. The family said they are planning on changing the baby’s name.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs and take care of the baby. You can donate here.