Police search for missing 55-year-old woman in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 55-year-old woman in Southwest Detroit.

Valerie Holmes was last seen around 8 a.m. Jan. 6 at her sister’s home in the 3000 block of South Liddesdale Street. She left the home and hasn’t been heard from since, according to police.

Officials said Holmes is in good physical condition. Her sister said Holmes suffers from a mental illness.

She was last seen wearing a purple coat, police said.

Anyone who has seen Holmes is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.