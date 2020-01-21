Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow files sexual harassment complaint against Sen. Peter Lucido

Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow has filed a sexual harassment complaint against Sen. Peter Lucido, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have confirmed.

McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, told Crain’s Detroit she she filed the complaint over an incident that happened more than 14 months ago right after McMorrow was elected to office in November 2018.

“He shook my hand and with his other hand held my low back with his fingers on my hips, effectively upper rear, and we had a back-and-forth conversation,” McMorrow told Crain’s.

The complaint was filed Tuesday with the Senate Business Office.

McMorrow, 33, was elected to represent the state’s 13th District in 2018 when she defeated republican incumbent Marty Knollenberg.

Last week Lucido, a Republican who represents Michigan’s 8th district, came under fire earlier for a comment he allegedly made to a female reporter in Lansing.

While talking to Michigan Advance reporter Alison Donahue in front of students from Warren De La Salle, an all boys high school, Lucido allegedly said, "hang around. You could have fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”

Rep. Peter J. Lucido

Lucido tweeted an apology on Wednesday, saying, “I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue.”

During a coffee hour in Macomb County on Friday, Lucido said he couldn’t personally apologize to Donahue because of a “fact-finding protocol.”

He spent the first 10 minutes of the coffee hour discussing the controversy, but he repeatedly said there wasn’t much he could say.

“I’m not allowed to say anything at this time," he said.