83-year-old woman, son found dead inside Detroit home with no heat
Bodies discovered late Tuesday night
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a mother and her son were found dead inside a home on Detroit’s west side.
Police said the 83-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son were found dead inside a home with no heat. Temperatures in Detroit were around 21 degrees Tuesday night.
Firefighters discovered the bodies late Tuesday night after receiving a request for a welfare check.
Firefighters said there was no carbon monoxide in the house.
Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are expected to conduct an investigation.
Officials are working to determine a cause of death.
