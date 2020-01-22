83-year-old woman, son found dead inside Detroit home with no heat

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a mother and her son were found dead inside a home on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the 83-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son were found dead inside a home with no heat. Temperatures in Detroit were around 21 degrees Tuesday night.

Firefighters discovered the bodies late Tuesday night after receiving a request for a welfare check.

Firefighters said there was no carbon monoxide in the house.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are expected to conduct an investigation.

Officials are working to determine a cause of death.