OCSO: Wanted fugitive found hiding in Novi after ramming police cars to avoid being trapped at gas station

NOVI, Mich. – A fugitive wanted for a series of crimes around Michigan was found hiding in Novi after he escaped being trapped by ramming into detectives’ cars at an Oakland County gas station, officials said.

Detectives were searching for the 39-year-old Milford Township man at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the area of West Eight Mile Road and Pontiac Trail, according to authorities.

A black Ford Contour believed to belong to the man was seen turning into the Shell gas station at 20777 Pontiac Trail in Lyon Township, detectives said. The driver got out and walked into the gas station store, police said. When he returned, detectives identified him as the fugitive, they said.

Authorities activated their emergency lights and tried to box the Contour in with their patrol cars.

The man put his car in reverse and struck one of the undercover vehicles, pushing past it, police said. Another detective put his vehicle in front of the Contour, but the man struck it on the driver’s side, pushing it out of the way, according to authorities.

He fled the scene west on West Eight Mile Road, and deputies terminated the pursuit because of poor road conditions, police said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit was brought in to search for the damaged Contour from the air, officials said. It was found inside the Novi Meadows Mobile Home Community in the 500 block of Eckschtay Street, authorities said.

Deputies established a perimeter and brought in a K-9 unit. The man was found hiding inside a home near where he had abandoned the Contour, according to police.

He was taken into custody and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Nobody was injured during the incident, deputies said.

The man has a three-count warrant for sexual assault from the South Lyon Police Department and an outstanding felony warrant for assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder from Michigan State Police in West Branch, Michigan, officials said.

He is facing a new charge of felonious assault with a motor vehicle for crashing into police vehicles, authorities said.