Officials warn about new ‘Outlet Challenge’ trending on TikTok

Performing the TikTok trend can be dangerous

A new trend on the viral social media app TikTok is worrying officials.

Teens are plugging the plug side of their iPhone charger halfway then inserting a penny between the outlet and iPhone charger, which can spark and potentially cause a fire.

Teens at a high school in Massachusetts did the challenge and caused the outlet to spark. Fire officials were able to contain the spark.

It’s been a trend throughout the country and in one case a student is facing charges.

