Part of West Bloomfield Township under boil water advisory due to drop in water pressure

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of West Bloomfield Township is under a boil water advisory due to a drop in water pressure in the area, officials said.

The advisory is in effect for residents and businesses east of Hiller Road and north of Greer Road. Wellington Woods #1 and #2, Wellington Meadows and Woodlands of West Bloomfield are also affected.

Water pressure at those locations had dropped below 20 psi, officials said.

Repair crews are working to resolve the issue, which is related to the 16-inch diameter transmission main along Greer Road, according to authorities.

The boil water advisory is expected to remain in effect for at least three days, officials said. It will remain in effect until further notice is given by experts.

Boil water instructions

Here are some instructions provided by West Bloomfield Township officials.

What to do:

Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute of time. Let it cool for about 15 minutes before drinking boiled water. Proceed to store the cooled water in a clean container and seal it with a cover.

Consumers should use boiled water that has cooled or use bottled water for the following:

Drinking

Brushing of Teeth

Washing of fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Giving water to animals/pets

Other notes:

Do not drink tap water.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, formula, juices or fountain soft drinks.

Wash your hands and bathe/shower as usual. Bathing is safe as long as absolutely no water

is swallowed.

Wash laundry as usual. Laundry that is washed in hot or cold water is considered safe.

After the advisory ends: