Rising Stars Academy students head to robotics competition

CENTER LINE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit robotics team is getting its first shot on the international stage.

The Rising Stars Academy has found a way to shoot down stereotypes while giving people living with disabilities a chance to shine.

Chris is a young man who will likely never operate a motor vehicle in his lifetime, but he’s leading a robotics team called the Nebulas.

An organization has given Rising Stars Academy a shot at the international big show. While their instructor Jennifer Allen and their robotics coach Reade Jordan give them guidance the students do all the work.

