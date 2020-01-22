Woman shoots, kills father of her child at Clinton Township apartment, police say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend of 10 years, who was also the father of her child, at a Clinton Township apartment building, officials said.

Katryce Anita Curd, 27, of Clinton Township, is accused of fatally shooting Ron Ramon Brazier, 28, around 10 p.m. Sunday at her apartment on South Grange Street between 16 Mile Road and Harper Avenue, police said.

Katryce Anita Curd (WDIV)

Officers called to the apartment said they found Brazier with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where he died, according to authorities.

“We are not even a month into the New Year and we have already seen several tragic instances arising out of domestic violence situations,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “We continue to urge victims of domestic violence to report these instances of abuse to their local police departments, and to seek assistance from Turning Point at 586-463-4430.”

Curd and Brazier had a son, now 7 years old, together, but did not live together, officials said.

Curd’s attorney told the judge at her arraignment that Brazier and Curd were in a relationship for 10 years.

Curd called police after the shooting and was taken into custody. She was arraigned Wednesday at 41st District Court in Clinton Township on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter -- statutory short form and two felony firearm violations.

She faces the possibility of life in prison for the murder charge, 15 years for the manslaughter charge and two years for each of the felony firearm violations.

Curd is being held at the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, cash/surety. If released, she must wear a GPS tether.

You can watch the full arraignment in the video below.