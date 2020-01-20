Man shot, killed at apartment on South Grange in Clinton Township
Police have a woman in custody
CLINTON, Mich – A 28-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries Jan. 19 in Clinton Township.
Clinton Township police were called at 10 p.m. to an apartment complex on South Grange Street between 16 Mile Road and Harper Avenue.
Police found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital and died.
Police said a 27-year-old woman at the scene was taken into custody and is being held by Clinton Township police.
Police said there appears to be a domestic relationship between the two.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.