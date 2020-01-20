16ºF

Man shot, killed at apartment on South Grange in Clinton Township

Police have a woman in custody

Susana Hernandez

Flashing police lights (WDIV)

CLINTON, Mich – A 28-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries Jan. 19 in Clinton Township.

Clinton Township police were called at 10 p.m. to an apartment complex on South Grange Street between 16 Mile Road and Harper Avenue.

Police found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital and died.

Police said a 27-year-old woman at the scene was taken into custody and is being held by Clinton Township police.

Police said there appears to be a domestic relationship between the two.

The investigation is ongoing.

