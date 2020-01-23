3 injured in crash caused by SUV that crossed center line in St. Clair County, police say

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people were injured Wednesday in a crash caused by an SUV that swerved across the center line of a road in St. Clair County, officials said.

The crash happened before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Wadhams Road, just south of Mahren Road in St. Clair Township, according to authorities.

Deputies said a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer had been heading north when it crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound 2010 GMC Sierra.

The 30-year-old Shelby Township man driving the Sierra had tried to avoid the crash by swerving to the left, but he couldn’t avoid the collision.

The 47-year-old Clyde Township man driving the Trailblazer and a 34-year-old male passenger from the Trailblazer were transported to Lake Huron Medical Center, police said.

Officials said the driver of the Sierra refused transport to the hospital.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

Police are continuing to investigate.