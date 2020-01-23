Madison Heights vs. Gary Sayers: Watch trial over toxic green ooze live here

PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Madison Heights wants Gary Sayers to pay for the demolition of a building which housed the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road.

It was the site of a massive cleanup in 2016 due to improperly stored hazardous waste. Sayers was recently sentenced after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit. He went to prison earlier this year.

The city wants him to demolish the building after the EPA ordered him to pay $1.5 million for cleanup costs. Toxic green ooze was found along I-696 in December and linked to that building along 10 Mile Road. The civil trial got underway Jan. 13 in Oakland County Circuit Court and has continued into a second week.

Court is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Pontiac. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit (above).

The testimony we’ve heard in the trial so far outlines the conditions inside Electro-Plating Services -- hexavalent chromium, cyanide and acids are all leaking from old containers or were thrown into pits in the floor.

“It was almost a hoarding situation. I mean, just barrels and drums everywhere with just a narrow pathway to walk. Things stacked haphazardly. There were piles of hazardous waste sludge on the basement floor that were being dried with a window fan. It was difficult to pass through,” testified Tracy Kecskemeti, of the the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

Authorities say not only did Sayers not follow protocol, but experts testified he wasn’t permitted to have these chemicals either. Investigators then began looking into Sayers’ other properties in Detroit and Sanilac County. Although it seemed very likely green ooze found at the Commonwealth Building in Detroit would also be hexavalent chromium, test results say it is not.

The former Electro-Plating Services building is located at 945 E 10 Mile Road in Madison Heights: