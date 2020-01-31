Test results: Madison Heights drinking water is safe, does not contain PFAS

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Test results released Friday show that drinking water in Madison Heights is not contaminated.

An investigation has been ongoing since a substance from a condemned business, Electro-Plating Services, was found on I-696 last month.

According to the test results, drinking water did not contain PFAS or contaminant levels that would be a concern.

So far, 59,000 gallons of contaminated liquid have been removed from the building on 10 Mile Road.

Test results from two weeks ago did show water contamination, but that was in surface water at Warren’s Bear Creek, not drinking water.

A meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at Madison Heights High School to discuss what has turned into a multi-county investigation and cleanup.

Meanwhile, contractors began removing liquid from a Detroit building on Thursday. The Commonwealth Industry building was owned by Gary Sayers, who owned Electro-Plating Services.

Substances found in that building do not contain hexavalent chromium, which was found in Madison Heights, but they do contain heavy metals and PFOS.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are part of a group of chemicals used globally during the past century in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products. There’s been a growing concern about the effects high concentrations can have on human health.