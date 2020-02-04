Officials field questions about Madison Heights toxic ooze investigation at public forum

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Officials provided an update to Madison Heights residents Monday night regarding the investigation spurred by a toxic substance found on the freeway last year.

Hear from officials in the video above.

A green substance was found oozing onto I-696 near the Couzens Road exit on Dec. 20, 2019.

It was identified as hexavalent chromium. Officials said it was coming from the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road.

That discovery led to an investigation that has stretched to other counties and has involved multiple officials.

MORE: Discovery of substance on I-696 leads to multi-county contamination investigation

While test results from last week showed that drinking water is safe in Madison Heights, there have been many questions and concerns regarding health and the environment, as well as why the building owner, Gary Sayers, was able to operate the business for so long. Violations mounted against Electro-Plating Services for years, but it didn’t close until 2016.

When the business closed, there was a massive cleanup at the site, leading to more questions: Why is there still a mess if it was cleaned? How thorough was that cleanup?