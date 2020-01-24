36-year-old Ferndale woman arrested, charged after fraud investigation

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Ferndale resident Ceann Hatchett, 36, was arrested and charged after an extensive fraud investigation, Royal Oak police announced Friday.

According to police, an 87-year-old woman reported being a victim of identity theft and fraud after receiving medical treatment at Coventry Community Care located at 27776 Woodward in Royal Oak.

Police say the victim left her purse unattended in the exam room. After leaving the facility she noticed cash missing from her purse and fraudulent debit card charges.

While investigating police learned several larceny and fraud reports were made previously from the same location.

Royal Oak detectives and the Secret Service Fraud Task Force obtained a search warrant for the Covenant Community Care legal offices in Dearborn. The search warrant allowed detectives to identify Hatchett and take her into custody.

Hatchett was arraigned on Jan. 18. She has been charged with one count of identity theft, a felony which carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison; one count of personal identifying information obtain, possess, transfer with intent to commit identity theft, a felony which carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison; two counts of financial transaction device stealing, retaining without consent, a felony which carries a penalty of up to four years in prison; one count of larceny in a building, a felony which carries a penalty of up to four years in prison; and one count of operating-license suspended, revoked, denied-second offense, a misdemeanor which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail.

Hatchett’s bond was set at $15,000 with conditions of no contact with victims or the Covenant Community Care Medical office.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. in the 44th District Court.

Hatchett had seven outstanding traffic warrants for her arrest and convictions for driving while suspended, operating motor vehicle without a license and retail fraud.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call Royal Oak police at 248-246-3500.