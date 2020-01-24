Berkley approves Vinsetta Garage parking plan after years of issues

BERKLEY, Mich. – The city of Berkley approved a plan Thursday to allow homes to be torn down to make way for Vinsetta Garage parking.

Parking issues have plagued the restaurant for more than seven years.

Customers have been forced to valet their cars or try to find street parking near the popular restaurant.

Vinsetta Garage’s owners bought neighboring property to build parking lots. A lawsuit was filed against the city when it refused to rezone the area for parking.

The restaurant will be able to knock down four homes it owns to build two parking lots. Restaurant owners would need to build two new houses and must have a wall separating the houses from the lots.

A few sticking points include lack of planning commission input, the wall that would be built around the parking lot, and more.

“It’s not perfect. I think anyone would say that. That’s the thing with a settlement -- both sides have to give up a bit, but given the array of options we had in front of us this is the best of the options,” said city manager Matt Baumgarten.

The city and restaurant initially failed to reach an agreement earlier this month.