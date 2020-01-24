Drivers taken to hospital after head-on collision on Middlebelt Road in West Bloomfield Township

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital -- one in critical condition -- after a head-on collision on Middlebelt Road in West Bloomfield Township, police said.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday on Middlebelt Road just north of Long Lake Road, according to authorities.

Two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash. Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said.

One driver -- an adult male -- is listed in critical condition, police said.

There were no other occupants in either car, according to officials.

Middlebelt Road is expected to be closed between Shore Hill Drive and Long Lake Road for multiple hours as police investigate the crash.