Fitness Friday: Bollywood Dance Fitness continues at Life Time

Bollywood Dance Fitness classes are still being offered at various Life Times in the Metro Detroit area, and they’ll have you squatting.

Shyam Thakker, instructor of the course, said they do routines with familiar workout routines such as squatting to Bollywood rhythm.

Anyone can take the class and there isn’t a certain fitness level one needs to be at. Children can even take the class.

The classes are also offered in Canton and Commerce and Life Time is offering the first week free at these locations and Novi.