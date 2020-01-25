36ºF

Local News

13-year-old goes missing after getting off at Detroit bus stop

Missing teen in good health

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Golden Jones. (Detroit police.)

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 13-year-old who went missing after getting off at a bus stop.

Police say Golden Jones was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Friday. He got off at a bus stop on Monica and Margareta and never returned home. He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has a medium complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes. Jones was last seen wearing a black skull cap, gray winter coat, black uniform shirt, tan pants and brown boots.

The teen is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

