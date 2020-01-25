Police investigate car theft, kidnapping in Detroit’s North End neighborhood

DETROIT – Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon car theft and kidnapping of a 10-month-old baby that occurred in the 8700 block of Woodward Avenue.

According to authorities, at about 1 p.m., a 27-year-old mother parked her vehicle in front of a residence and left her keys inside the car. She took her two children into the home and when she went to retrieve her 10-month-old child from the car, she discovered the car and her child were missing.

Police said the vehicle and the child were recovered about three miles away, near the intersection of Boston Boulevard and Dexter Avenue. The child was returned safely to his mother.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555.