1 killed, 1 critically injured in Detroit crash

DETROIT – One person was killed and another critically injured in a Detroit crash Saturday, police say.

According to Detroit police, at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday a 26-year-old woman’s black GMC Acadia collided with a 58-year-old man’s 2010 Chrysler Town and Country at the intersection of Joy Road and Westwood.

The driver of the GMC Acadia was traveling east on Joy Road and the driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was driving south on Westwood.

A female passenger in the 2010 Chrysler Town and Country whose age is unknown was ejected from the vehicle and died, police say.

Another passenger in the same vehicle was injured and is listed in critical condition. No arrests have been made and the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.