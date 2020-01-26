Toronto hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly coronavirus
TORONTO – A Toronto hospital said Saturday it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada’s first.
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.”
Officials said the man is his 50s and recently flew from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China and then on to Toronto on Jan. 23.
“He really wasn’t in Toronto very long. He wasn’t feeling well. I think he was at home and the people that live with him are in self isolation,” said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s Associated Chief Medical Officer.
The outbreak of the new virus originated in China, where it has killed 56 people, and has spread worldwide.
As of now, there are two confirmed cases in the United States -- one in Washington State and the other in Illinois.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three possible cases of coronavirus in the state.
