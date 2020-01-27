Madison Heights man who spray painted ‘KKK’ on business arrested 3 months later, police say

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man who spray painted references to the Ku Klux Klan on the side of a business in Madison Heights was arrested three months later because a police officer saw him wearing the same sweatshirt as the suspect caught in surveillance photos, authorities said.

Marc Stephen Porzondek, 43, of Madison Heights, is accused of spray painting several areas outside Octapharma Plasma at 401 East 13 Mile Road around 1 a.m. Oct. 14, according to police.

Marc Stephen Porzondek (WDIV)

Officials said the letters “KKK” and the N-word were sprayed on the side of the building.

Police developed a person of interest when a Madison Heights officer saw a man matching the suspect’s description and wearing the same unique sweatshirt as the person seen committing the crime, officials said.

A man suspected of painting racist graffiti on a Madison Heights business on Oct. 14, 2019. (WDIV)

Porzondek was arrested Thursday and charged with felony ethnic intimidation and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.

He was arraigned Saturday at 43rd District Court in Madison Heights. He is being held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

Porzondek is scheduled to return to court Feb. 5.

