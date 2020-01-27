‘Major announcement’ expected today at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant

DETROIT – General Motors executives and the Michigan governor plan to make a “major announcement” Monday morning at the automaker’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov Gilchrist, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski and GM President Mark Reuss all are scheduled to be in attendance for the announcement.

Layoffs were expected to begin at the plant this February.