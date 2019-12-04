Layoffs of employees at GM Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant to begin in February

DETROIT – Starting in February hundreds of employees at General Motor’s Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant are expected to be laid off.

The layoffs will begin on Feb. 28, 2020 and will impact around 814 hourly and salaried employees. Approximately 753 are GM Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant Produciton employees and all are represented by the UAW Interntional Union Local Union 22.

Thirty-one hourly and three salaried employees are expected to be laid off on March 20. Two hourly employees are expected to be laid off March 27. Two more hourly employees are expected to be laid off April 3.