Layoffs of employees at GM Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant to begin in February

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

CEO Mary Barra said Thursday GM would have an electric pickup truck for sale by the fall of 2021. Barra's remarks came during an investor meeting. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Starting in February hundreds of employees at General Motor’s Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant are expected to be laid off.

The layoffs will begin on Feb. 28, 2020 and will impact around 814 hourly and salaried employees. Approximately 753 are GM Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant Produciton employees and all are represented by the UAW Interntional Union Local Union 22.

Thirty-one hourly and three salaried employees are expected to be laid off on March 20. Two hourly employees are expected to be laid off March 27. Two more hourly employees are expected to be laid off April 3.

