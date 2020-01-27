MDHHS tells residents to not worry over potential Michigan coronavirus cases

DETROIT – As the death toll continues to rise in China from the coronavirus, airports across the country are on high alert.

Health officials in Michigan are trying to confirm whether or not there are cases in Metro Detroit too.

Three possible cases are being investigated. Test results are expected to show within the week.

“The cases being investigated have mild illness,” says Lynn Sutfin, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “And at this time, they are self isolated.”

Airports across the country are taking extra precautions to make sure the virus doesn’t spread. There have been five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States. The patients in California, Chicago, Arizona and Washington state all traveled from Wuhan -- believed to be ground zero for the virus.

The State Department has issued a travel advisory to China.

Michigan health officials don’t want residents to worry, as test results aren’t known yet, but urge residents to protect themselves.

“There’s nothing that people need to panic about or worry about," Sutfin said. “They should continue to use precautions like they would any other health threat, including the flu or the common cold.”

